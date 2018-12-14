Yesterday, in the second set of the National Tennis Championships, Rain interrupted the Men’s Singles match between Akeizo Quammie and Ronnie Richardson at the National Tennis Centre in Villa.

Quammie won the first set 6-4, and was leading 2-1 in the second set when the rain came.The match will continue later this morning.

In other results yesterday, in the Mixed Doubles, John Bascombe and Niquette Williams defeated Keshawn Butler and Anastasia White 6-1, 6-1; Richard Hoyte and Amarlia Benn beat Ihor Zhuravlov and Janelle Humphrey 6-0, 6-1.

In the Men’s Doubles, Kevin and Khir Huggins won from Fidel Quammie and Akeem Edwards 6-3, 6-1.

This evening,in the Men’s Singles quarter-finals, Fabrice George will play against Miguel Francis at 6:00, and Josh Mounsey will oppose Akeem Guy also at 6:00.

This afternoon, In the Men’s Over-35s Singles, James Bascombe will meet John Bascombe at 5:00, while in the Women’s Doubles, Roxanne Williams and Janelle Humphrey will oppose Anastasia White and Alexi Humphrey at 5:00.

The Junior Championships will start tomorrow morning at 9:00. The deadline for registration is at 6:00 this evening.

