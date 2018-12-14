SVG TOURISM AUTHORITY

The 15 boats and 66 crew members in this year’s Atlantic Rally for Cruisers plus (ARC) St Vincent Rally were extended a warm welcome at the Blue Lagoon Hotel last evening by Yachting and Tourism Officials here.

The 40-foot cruising boats and their crews sailed from Las Palmas, Grand Canary on 15th November to Blue Lagoon Bay, St Vincent via Cape Verde, a distance of 865 nautical miles.

The Atlantic Racing for Cruisers Plus is a new route choice for the world’s most popular cruising rally. It enables boats to make the most of the north east trade winds sailing via the popular Cape Verde Islands to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the gateway to a cruiser’s paradise of Caribbean sailing.

Local Businessman, Kelly Glass who participated in the race five years ago, spoke of the experience.

