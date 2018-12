Vincentians and visitors are being urged to come out and support the Choirs that would be competing in the Annual Police Co-operative Credit Union Christmas Caroling Contest, this evening.

The competition will again be held at the Central Police Station in Kingstown, from 7:30pm under the theme: Tis the season for Merriment and Mirth.

Seven Senior Choirs and seven Junior Choirs will participate in this year’s competition and the programme will also include several guest artistes.







