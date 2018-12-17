COASTGUARD TRAINING

Additional personnel will be recruited for the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coastguard Service in the New Year, to enhance this country’s capacity for search and rescue and maintaining peace and security.

Word of this came from Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, following a tour of anew Coast Guard vessel on Saturday.

The new 43-metre vessel, was ordered from the Damen Shipyard based in Holland at a cost of six million U.S. dollars.

The Prime Minister said training will be carried out to ensure that the Coastguard personnel have the necessary skills to handle modern equipment.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related