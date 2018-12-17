MEDIATORS COMMENDED

Vincentians who have taken up the challenge of serving as Mediators in legal disputes have been commended by Appeal Court Judge Justice Gertel Thom.

Her commendation came, as she delivered remarks at a ceremony held here last week, to present certificates to persons who have been trained to act as Mediators for the Court.

Mediation involves assisting parties to settle cases outside of the Court in a faster,non-confrontational and less costly way.

Justice Thom said she is confident that the newly-trained Mediators will be carry out their duties effectively and urged the Mediators to be fair in their dealings, and to always maintain confidentiality.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related