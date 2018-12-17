NLA TBPO T20 CRICKET CLOSING RESULTS

Country Meet Town Out-AH Trouble beat Sion Hill Tallawahs by 65 runs yesterday afternoon at the Dauphine Playing Field to win the 2018 National Lotteries Authority Top Belair Progressive Organization (TBPO) Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship.

The scores: Country Meet Town Out-AH Trouble 133 for 5 of 20-overs;Mihkil Mapp 47, Saski Weekes 27, Davian Barnum 21, Sion Hill Tallawahs 68 off 14-overs; Kenroy Williams 3 for 13,Westrick Strough 3 for 17, Richie Richards 2 for 23.

On Saturday, Gairy Construction Simple Boys defeated Nice Radio Clinchers by 97 runs to clinch the third place.

The scores: Gairy Construction Simple Boys 182 for 6off 20-overs; Stein Joseph 55, Eldon Morris 26, Travis Cumberbatch 22 not out, Kentish Phillips 20; O’Keiph Andrews 2 for 20, Nice Radio Clinchers 85 off 11.2-overs; O’ Keiph Andrews 38; Stein Joseph 3 for 13, Asborne Franklyn 2 for 12.

</p> <p><script async="" src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><br /><!-- General Banner --><br /><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display: inline-block; width: 468px; height: 60px;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-7985136634810398" data-ad-slot="2129812405"></ins></p>

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related