SION HILL LIGHTING CONCERT

The Sion Hill Lighting Committee has rescheduled the concert segment planned as part of the turning on of the lights at the Sion Hill Intersection.

The Committee says the concert, which was postponed because of the inclement weather, will now take place this evening, from seven

The event will feature performances by the Grudges, Vibrating Scakes, Young Siah, Ladonna, Lord Have Mercy, Johnny Rebel, Penola Ross, Marvo, Nzimbu, the Avenues Dancers, along with other artistes, who would be backed by the band- Blazing Heat.

There will also be some surprise competitions in which prizes would be at stake.

The theme for this year’s lighting in Sion Hill is: We Love We Christmas.

This year marks a major milestone – 20 years of lighting activities by the Sion Hill Community

Sion Hill was the first to win the National Community Lighting Competition in 1998.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related