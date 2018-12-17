SVG CLOSED MASTERS SQUASH TOURNEY RESULTS

CE-RON PAD-MORE won the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Squash Association Closed Masters Consolation Title by default over Grant Connell last Friday evening at the National Squash Center in Paul’s Avenues here in Kingstown.

Earlier, Paul Cyrus defeated Colin Alexander 11-4, 11-6, 11-8 to win the Main Draw Title.

Vice-President of the National Association, Ann Miller presented the prizes to the winners, which were sponsored by St. Vincent Brewery, Bamboo Spa and Howard’s Auto Care Services.

</p> <p><script async="" src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><br /><!-- General Banner --><br /><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display: inline-block; width: 468px; height: 60px;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-7985136634810398" data-ad-slot="2129812405"></ins></p>

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related