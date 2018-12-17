SVGCA ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

President, Dr. Kishore Shallow and his entire Executive have been re-elected un-opposed, to manage the St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association for another 2-year term.

Their re-election took place at the Association’s Annual General Meeting at the President’s Suite of the Arnos Vale Sports Complex last Saturday.



Saturday’s Annual General Meeting also received and adopted the Association’s Annual Report,Annual Audited Financial Statements, and received the first draft of the Association’s 5-year Strategic Development Plan for Cricket in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Executive is:

Dr. Kishore Shallow, President.

Miles Bascombe, 1st Vice President

Denis Byam, 2nd Vice President

Samuel Holder, Honorary Secretary

Cleton Burnett, Honorary Assistant Secretary

Jenry Ollivierre, Honorary Treasurer

Committee Members, Deighton Butler, Roland Wilkinson, Dyke Cato and Samantha Lynch.

President, Dr. Kishore Shallow

