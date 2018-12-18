MISS CLAUDINE JOSEPH of Arnos Vale died on Thursday December 6th at the age of 71. The funeral takes place on Friday December 21st at the Streams of Power Church, Sion Hill. The body lies at the church from 1:00pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

