MISS BABARA CHARLES better known as DEBBIE or NURSE of Biabou and Cedars died on Monday December 10th at the age of 51.She was a Nursing Assistant. The funeral takes place on Thursday December 20th at the Biabou Evangelical Church, located above the Biabou Playing Field. The body lies at the church from 1:00pm. The service begins at 2:30pm. Burial will be at the Biabou Cemetery.
