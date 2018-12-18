MOU SIGNING

A Memorandum of Understanding will be signed here today by the

Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the United States

Agency for International Development, USAID, and the Organisation of

Eastern Caribbean States, OECS.

The MOU sets out the responsibilities of all parties involved in implementing the second phase of the Juvenile Justice Reform Project, JJRP.

The Project supports restorative and rehabilitative approaches to child justice, and promotes “a new path to changing lives” of youth who come into contact with the law, supporting their ability to pursue productive roles in society.

The programme interventions target youth 18 years and under who are in conflict with the law and focuses on three areas: Diversion or Alternative sentencing; Rehabilitation; and Reintegration.

The JJRP is being implemented in the six independent territories of the Eastern Caribbean: Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Today’s ceremony took place at Cabinet Room at nine-thirty this morning.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related