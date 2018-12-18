MR ERNEST OSBORNE FRANCIS FRANK better known as CAP OSSIE of Chateaubelair formerly of Barrouallie died onThursday December 13th at the age of 92. The funeral takes place on Saturday December 22nd at the Chateaubelair Methodist Church. The body lies at the church from 1:00pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Fitz Hughes Cemetery.

</p> <p><script async="" src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><br /><!-- General Banner --><br /><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display: inline-block; width: 468px; height: 60px;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-7985136634810398" data-ad-slot="2129812405"></ins></p>

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related