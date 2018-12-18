MR KENNETH JOEL MILLER better known as JAPS of Walliabou, Penniston died on Thursday December 6th at the age of 55. The funeral takes place on Thursday December 20th at the Church of God, World Wide Mission,Penniston. The body lies at the church from 2:30 pm. The service begins at 3:00pm. Burial will be at the Penniston Cemetery.

</p> <p><script async="" src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><br /><!-- General Banner --><br /><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display: inline-block; width: 468px; height: 60px;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-7985136634810398" data-ad-slot="2129812405"></ins></p>

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related