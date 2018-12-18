MR MICAH JOSEPH better known as CAR-GO of Fancy died on Thursday December 13th at the age of 54. The funeral takes place on Thursday December 20th at the Fancy Bethel Baptist Church. The body lies at the church from 2:00. The service begins at 3:00. Burial will be at the Fancy Cemetery.

</p> <p><script async="" src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><br /><!-- General Banner --><br /><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display: inline-block; width: 468px; height: 60px;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-7985136634810398" data-ad-slot="2129812405"></ins></p>

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related