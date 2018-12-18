MR WASHINGTON CHARLES EMMANUEL of Tallahassee, Florida formerly of Cane Garden died on November 1st at the age of 82. The funeral takes place on Friday, December 28th at the Calvary Baptist Church, Arnos Vale at 4:00 pm.

</p> <p><script async="" src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><br /><!-- General Banner --><br /><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display: inline-block; width: 468px; height: 60px;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-7985136634810398" data-ad-slot="2129812405"></ins></p>

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related