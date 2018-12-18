MRS LENISTER THERESA SIGN-JE better known as PATSY KING of Curacao formerly of Diamonds Village died on Monday December 10th at the age of 74. The funeral takes place on Saturday December 22nd in Curacao.

</p> <p><script async="" src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><br /><!-- General Banner --><br /><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display: inline-block; width: 468px; height: 60px;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-7985136634810398" data-ad-slot="2129812405"></ins></p>

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related