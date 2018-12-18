MRS URIEL AGATHA JOSEPH nee SMART better known as UREL of New Grounds died on Thursday December 13th at the age of 90. The funeral takes place on Saturday December 22nd at the Union Methodist Church, New Grounds. The body lies at the church from 2:00. The service begins at the 3:00.Burial will be at the San Souci Cemetery.

