Yesterday afternoon, in the Premier Division of the HAIROUN/National Lotteries Authority North East Football League, All Stars won by default from Biabou United at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.

At 4:15 this afternoon, DESCO will meet Mt Grenan in the second round of the First Division at the Chili Plying Field in Georgetown.

</p> <p><script async="" src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><br /><!-- General Banner --><br /><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display: inline-block; width: 468px; height: 60px;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-7985136634810398" data-ad-slot="2129812405"></ins></p>

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related