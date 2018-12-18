Last Sunday afternoon, Chapmans FC defeated SV United 3-nil to advance to the final of the Under-17 Championship of the North East Football League at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.

The first half ended goalless, but second half goals by Kadeem Duncan, Terrison Josephand Duvano Sutton ensured victory for Chapmans FC.

In the second semi-final, of the Under-13 Championship, SV United reached the final with a 1-nil win over DESCO after a goal by Piece Henry.

Sunday’s Premier Division match between Sparta FC and Greggs FC resulted in a 1-1 draw. Romario Dennie scored for Greggs FC while Romando Wright converted for Sparta FC.

In the second round of Group B of the First Division Competition, Brownstown United continued their unbeaten run in the Championship with a 3-1 over North Union Combined.

Kadeem Duncan scored 2 of the goals for Brownstown United, Jeronde Partick netted their third goal and Wasi Ash converted for North Union Combined.

The Finals of the Youth and the Community Shield Championships will be played on 30thDecember.

</p> <p><script async="" src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><br /><!-- General Banner --><br /><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display: inline-block; width: 468px; height: 60px;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-7985136634810398" data-ad-slot="2129812405"></ins></p>

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related