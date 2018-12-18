POLICE AND CHRISTMAS ROAD SAFETY

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines police Force is appealing to Vincentians and visitors alike to exercise caution on the nation’s roads during this Christmas season.

This appeal was made by Corporal Augustin Corridon of the Traffic Branch of the Police Force.

Corporal Corridon said people who intend to drive should not consume alcohol or use drugs.

He also appealed to everyone to adhere to the traffic regulations in capital Kingstown to reduce traffic congestion during this festive season.







