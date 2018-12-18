The St. Vincent & the Grenadines Diaspora Committee of New York Inc. said it is already working on its plans for 2019, as it strives to take SVG Diaspora Affairs to a higher level

This commitment was given, as the Committee joins with the international community today, to observe International Migration Dayfor the 18th year.

International Migration Day was first declared by the United Nations in 2000. And the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Diaspora Committee of New York Inc. said it will be reflecting today on the role of migration and diaspora affairs in the development process of countries around the world.The Committee said it is taking on the challenge of working along with other Vincentian diaspora organizations to take Vincentian diaspora affairs to a higher level, especially in the USA.



According to the Committee, its strategic focus for 2019 would be on membership and leadership development, fundraising, public awareness on migration issues, youth, sports, culture, and mental health.







