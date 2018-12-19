BOWMAN ON MEDIATION

One of this country’s newly-trained Mediators has emphasized the importance of trust, in ensuring that the mediation process is effective.

Retired Educator, Andrea Bowman, spoke on behalf of a newly-trained group of Mediators,during a ceremony held last week to present certificates to 26 persons who have been trained to act as Mediators in legal disputes.

Mediation involves assisting parties to settle cases outside of the Court in a faster, non-confrontational and less costly way.

Mrs. Bowman said that Mediators must develop the skill of building trust with the parties involved in the dispute.

The National Mediation Committee will soon begin a public awareness campaign providing information about the benefits of mediation to individuals, companies and organizations that are involved in legal matters before the High Court in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







