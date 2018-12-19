The Drug Abuse and Misuse Amendment Bill 2018 and the Income Tax Amendment Bill 2018 are among eleven listed to receive their first reading at today’s session of Parliament.

Others listed to receive their first reading include: the Advance Cargo Information Bill 2018; the Public Procurement Bill 2018; and the Automatic Exchange of Financial Account Information (Common Reporting) Standard Amendment Bill 2018.

The Mount Wynne Peters Hope Project Loan Authorization Bill 2018; the International Business Companies (Amendment and Consolidated)Amendment Bill 2018; the International Trusts Amendment Bill and the International Tax Corporation (Economic Substance) Bill 2018 are also listed to receive their first reading.

A Select Committee Report is also expected to be tabled on the Child Justice Bill 2018, and two Pension Declaration Bills are listed to be read for the first time.

Today’s Meeting of Parliament began at ten this morning, at the Assembly Chamber in Kingstown.

