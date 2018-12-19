NATIONAL TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Richand Hoyte reached the Final of the National Men’s Singles Tennis Championship yesterday with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Arnel Horne at the National Tennis Centre in Villa.

Rain interrupted the other Men’s Singles semi-final between Fabrice George and Josh Mounsey after rain forced the suspension in the second set.

George won the first set on a tie-break at 7-6. Mounsey recovered to win the second set 6-1, and was leading 3-2 in the third set when rain stopped game play. The match will continue at 6:00 this evening.

Also, in the Mixed Doubles quarter-finals yesterday, Arnel Horne and Gabrielle Benn defeated Akeizo Quammie and Alexi Quammie 6-2, 6-0, ichand Hoyte and Amarlia Benn beat James Bascombe and Niquette Williams 6-0, 6-0.

This evening,the Men’s Doubles quarter-finals will be played. Akeem Guy and Akeizo Quammie will meet Kevin and Khir Huggins at 6:00. James and John Bascombe will oppose Agostini Soleyn and Fabrice George at 6:30.

In the Mixed Doubles quarter-finals, Fabrice George and Malone Gardener will play against Josh Mounsey and Myka Williams at 7:30.

Here are the results of matches in the National Junior Tennis Championships at the National Tennis Centre in Villa.

Boys Under-10 Singles:

Joseph Hadley defeated Jahaziel Garraway 5-4

Zachary Mc Lawrence beat Liam Hadley 4-0

Ethan Bascombe won from Jodash Veira 4-0

Hayden Fraser had the better of Liam Hadley 4-2

Braden De Freitas defeated Jodash Veira 4-1

Girls Under-10 Singles:

Tyri Oliver beat Mia Bailey 4-0

Boys Under-12 Singles:

Che Connell won from Vova Zhuravlov 4-0, 4-0

Angelo Morgan defeated Teron Hall 4-1, 4-0

Girls Under-12 Singles:

Afe Lucas beat Scarlet Hadley 4-0, 4-0

Skeadysha Penniston defeated Zarieh Bryon 2-4, 4-0, 7-6

Boys Under-14 Singles:

Afi Lucas defeated Afi Lucas 3-6, 6-3, 6-3

Boys Under-18 Singles:

Richand Hoyte beat Onoro John 6-0, 6-0

The Junior Championships continued 9:00 this morning at the National Tennis Centre in Villa.

</p> <p><script async="" src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><br /><!-- General Banner --><br /><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display: inline-block; width: 468px; height: 60px;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-7985136634810398" data-ad-slot="2129812405"></ins></p>

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related