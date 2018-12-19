Yesterday afternoon, in a 1st Division second Group (A) round match, of the HAIROUN/National Lotteries Authority North East Football League, DESCO defeated Mt Grennan 3-1 at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.

Ronaldo Franklyn scored 2 of the goals for DESCO, Enrique Barker converted the third, while Cameron Strough netted for Mt Grennan.

At 4:15 this afternoon, Owia United will meet Mozambique at the same venue.

