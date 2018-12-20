﻿MR JACK STAPLETON

MR JACK STAPLETON better known as KITTY of Upper Kingstown Park died on Friday December 14th at the age of 67. He was Owner and Proprietor of GLOJAS (Glo-ja’s) Trading Limited.  The funeral takes place on Saturday December 22nd at the Kingstown Methodist Church.  The body lies at the church from 1:30 pm.  The service begins at 2:30 pm.  Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery. Transportation will be provided by the van Soon Come and will leave Rose Hall at noon.

