MR JACK STAPLETON better known as KITTY of Upper Kingstown Park died on Friday December 14th at the age of 67. He was Owner and Proprietor of GLOJAS (Glo-ja’s) Trading Limited. The funeral takes place on Saturday December 22nd at the Kingstown Methodist Church. The body lies at the church from 1:30 pm. The service begins at 2:30 pm. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery. Transportation will be provided by the van Soon Come and will leave Rose Hall at noon.

