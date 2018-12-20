MR JACK STAPLETON better known as KITTY of Upper Kingstown Park died on Friday December 14th at the age of 67. He was Owner and Proprietor of GLOJAS (Glo-ja’s) Trading Limited. The funeral takes place on Saturday December 22nd at the Kingstown Methodist Church. The body lies at the church from 1:30 pm. The service begins at 2:30 pm. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery. Transportation will be provided by the van Soon Come and will leave Rose Hall at noon.
</p>
<p><script
async=""
src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><br
/><!-- General Banner --><br /><ins
class="adsbygoogle" style="display: inline-block; width: 468px;
height: 60px;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-7985136634810398"
data-ad-slot="2129812405"></ins></p>
Advertisement