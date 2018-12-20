COCONUT INDUSTRIES AND AGRICULTURE

The Ministry of Agriculture said it wants to see growth in local cottage industries for them to grow into bigger commercial enterprises.

This statement was made by Colville King, the Diversification Officer in the Ministry of Agriculture, as he delivered remarks at the opening of a recent Coconut Exhibition in Kingstown.

The Exhibition was hosted by the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI), to commemorate CARDI Day, under the theme: Celebrating the potential of the region’s coconut industry.

Mr. King said coconut is good for Lumber and it can also be used to assist with filtering water and industries can be built around these aspects of the Coconut.

Mr. King urged entrepreneurs to work together to develop their businesses in the coconut industry so they can grow into commercialized businesses.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related