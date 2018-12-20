MOUNT WYNNE HOTEL BILL

The Mount Wynne/Peters Hope Hotel is listed among several Major Projects that will be undertaken by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines next year.

That’s according to Finance Minister, Camillo Gonsalves who was contributing to the debate on the Mt. Wynne/Peters Hope Hotel Loan Authorization Bill, which was passed in Parliament yesterday.

The Bill seeks to authorize the Government to borrow 50-million US dollars from the Export/Import Bank of the Republic of China on Taiwan.

The Finance Minister said the projects will cost approximately 300 million US dollars.

The Finance Minister said discussions are being held with a Major Hotel Operator with regards to the management and operation of the 250-room Hotel at Mt Wynne/Peters Hope.







