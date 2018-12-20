MR EDMUND DABREO better known as EDDIE of Richmond Hill died on Tuesday December 18th at the age of 73. The funeral takes place on Friday January 4th at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Kingstown. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery. Transportation will be provided by the Van – Confidence and will leave the deceased residence at 1:00 pm

