MR OSBORNE THEODORE QUASHIE better known as DUTTY BOY of Dickson, Georgetown died on Thursday December 13th at the age of 52. The funeral takes place on Sunday December 23rd at the St. Matthias Spiritual Baptist Church, Dickson. The body lies at the church from 1:00pm. The service begins at 2:00pm. Burial will be at the Georgetown Cemetery.

</p> <p><script async="" src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><br /><!-- General Banner --><br /><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display: inline-block; width: 468px; height: 60px;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-7985136634810398" data-ad-slot="2129812405"></ins></p>

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related