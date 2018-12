In the Men’s Singles semi-finals of the National Tennis Championships, Josh Mounsey defeated Fabrice George 7-6, 1-6, 6-3 yesterday at the National Tennis Centre in Villa to secure a place in the final which he will meet Richard Hoyte.

In the Men’s Doubles quarter-finals, Fabrice George and Agostini Soleyn defeated James and John Bascombe 6-0, 6-0.

This morning at 9:00, the Junior Championships will continue. The Senior Championships will also continue later today.







