The Public Procurement Bill was one of three Bills passed in Parliament this morning.

Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves, who piloted the Bill said the Bill seeks to regulate the procurement of projects undertaken by State Agencies.

The other Bills passed are the Automatic Exchange of Financial Account Information Amendment Bill and the Advance Cargo Information Bill.

The Meeting of Parliament will resume has been suspended until December 27th at 10am.







