BANKING BUSINESS

The challenges of doing business with financial institutions were highlighted by Members of Parliament yesterday during debate of the Automatic Exchange of Financial Account Information Amendment Bill.

In his presentation, Minister Camillo Gonsalves said the amendment to the Bill seeks to facilitate compliance with rules from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, OECD.

He said concerns are frequently being raised about the problems faced when doing business with Banks and other Financial Institutions.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said greater efforts must be made to address some of the regulations implemented by the Banking Sector.







