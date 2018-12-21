EU SVG AGREEMENT

An 18 million EC dollar Financing Agreement has been by the European Union and the Caribbean Development Bank to improve rural roads in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

According to the European Union, the objective of the Road Management and Rural Road Improvement Program is to enhance the quality of and to improve climate change resilience of the road network here.

Under the initiative approximately 10 kilometres of road will be repaired and upgraded, and a national road maintenance database established.”

The EU says the database will be instrumental in the efficient and proper maintenance of roads in the country in general and also at times of damage from hurricanes and flooding.

The EU says it welcomes the CDB’s determination to implement the project, especially with their experienced gained from disaster risk reduction focused on road rehabilitation in the region.

The EU has provided development aid to St Vincent and the Grenadines since the 8th European Development Fund (EDF).

The overall program budget for the current 11th EDF intervention is approximately 41.42 million EC dollars until 2020, with 18.40 million EC dollars earmarked as B-envelop.

St Vincent and the Grenadines also benefits from EU assistance channelled through thematic interventions.







