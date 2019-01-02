ESTIMATES & BUDGET FOR SVG

The 2019 National Budget will be presented here on January 29th.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during the month of December 2018.

The Prime Minister said the 2019 Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure will be presented on Wednesday January 23rd.

Dr. Gonsalves said the 2019 Budget Address will be presented in Parliament on Tuesday January 29th by Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves.

The 2018 Estimates had amounted to 993-million, 535 thousand, 449 dollars, representing a 1.7 percent increase over the approved budget for 2017.







