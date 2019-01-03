JJRP AND LIBERTY LODGE 2019

The Ministry of Social Development will be moving swiftly this year to continue work on the Liberty Lodge Boys Training Centre, under the second phase of the Juvenile Justice Reform Project (JJRP).

Word of this came from Minister of Social Development Frederick Stephenson during a signing ceremony held here last month.

Minister Stephenson said since the start of the Project in 2012, close to 200 thousand U.S dollars have already been spent to retrofit and upgrade the Centre.

Minister Stephenson said new staffing positions have also been approved for this year at the Liberty Lodge Boys Training Centre.

The Juvenile Justice Reform Project, JJRP, supports restorative and rehabilitative approaches to child justice, and promotes a new path to changing lives of youth who come into contact with the law.

The JJRP is being implemented in six territories of the Eastern Caribbean: Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia and St. Vincent and Grenadines.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related