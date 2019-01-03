SVG CRICKET ASSOCIATION

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association has announced its policy on requests for postponement of matches during the 2019 National Cricket Championships.



The Association said matches will be postponed only for the funerals of team members, their parents, spouses, siblings or children, and that seven days notice must be given to the Association for such postponements.

Requests for postponements for the weddings of team members and for extenuating circumstances and natural disasters will also be granted provided that 6 week notice is given.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related