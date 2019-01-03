SVG CRICKET ASSOCIATION

The 2019 National Cricket Championships will get under way on Saturday.

In the 2-day Premier Division, Victors (1) will meet New Heaven Funeral Home North Windward at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex, and Team Rivals will play against Guardian General Saints at the Sion Hill Playing Field, while the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (2) will oppose Flow Radcliffe at the Park Hill Playing Field. Matches will start at 1:00 on Saturday afternoon and at 10:00 on Sunday morning.

In the Women’s Super-40 Championship on Saturday, J. G. Tigress will meet Attackers at 12:30 noon at the Buccament Playing Field, while United Survivors will play against Super Strikers at 12:30 at the Stubbs Playing Field.

Sunday’s match will be between J. G Tigress and Radcliffe Girls at the Stubbs Playing Field at 11:00 in the morning.

In the 50-overs 1st Division, Smashers will meet the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (1) on Sunday morning at the Buccament Playing Field at 10:00. At the same time, French Verandah St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College will play against Radcliffe (2) at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related