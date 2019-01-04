PUBLIC RELATIONS OF ROYAL SVG POLICE FORCE

The Public Relations and Complaints Department of the local Police Force is celebrating its 20th anniversary of operations today.

A release from the Department says on January 4, 1999, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, under the leadership of then Commissioner of Police, Osborne Quow made a strategic decision to establish a Public Relations and Complaints Office within the constabulary, with the aim of improving the relationship between the Police and the Public.



The main functions of the Department include:

Evaluating public opinion and attitude with respect to the policies, methods and personnel in the Police Force; and monitoring the conduct of Police Officers with a view towards resolving issues between the Police and the Public.

Head of the Department, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Junior Simmons, said there is a procedure in place for filing complaints against Police Officers. ASP Simmons said members of the public are entitled to make a complaint against any member of the Police Force.







