SVG CRICKET ASSOCIATION

The 2019 National Cricket Championships will get under way on 12th January and not this Saturday as was reported in yesterday morning’s Sports Bulletin, we apologize for our error.

In the 2-day Premier Division, on 12th and 13th January, Victors (1) will meet New Heaven Funeral Home North Windward at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex and Team Rivals will play against Guardian General Saints at the Sion Hill Playing Field, while the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (2) will oppose Flow Radcliffe at the Park Hill Playing Field. Matches will start at 1:00 on Saturday afternoon and 10:00 on Sunday morning.

In the Women’s Super-40 Championship, J. G. Tigress will meet Attackers at 12:30 noon on 12th January at the Buccament Playing Field, and United Survivors will play against Super Strikers also 12:30 noon at the Stubbs Playing Field.

The match on 13th January will be between J. G Tigress and Radcliffe Girls at the Stubbs Playing Field at 11:00 in the morning.

In the 50-overs, 1st Division, Smashers will meet the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (1) at the Buccament Playing Field at 10:00 in the morning on 13th January. At the same time, French Verandah St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College will play against Radcliffe (2) at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field.







