SVG TOURISM AUTHORITY CELEBRATES 10TH ANNIVERSARY

A Luncheon and Recognition Ceremony was held here on Wednesday, to celebrate the celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority.

The Authority commenced operations on January 2nd 2009, and is the Agency entrusted with direct responsibility for promoting the country as a tourist destination.

In addition to its primary role of destination marketing and promotion, the Tourism Authority is also responsible for developing standards and regulating the quality of tourism services provided by local industry operators.

At the luncheon and recognition ceremony yesterday, Chief Executive Officer of the Authority Glen Beache, thanked the initial team based in the Head Office for their hard work and dedication.

These eleven members of staff were presented with plaques and bouquets for their service to the Authority since its inception. The CEO also commended the entire staff for the achievements of the Authority since it commenced operations.

Several other activities will be held this year, to commemorate this milestone of the Tourism Authority, including a Strategic Planning Meeting which will bring together staff from the Head Office and the Authority’s Overseas Offices, as well as key tourism stakeholders.







