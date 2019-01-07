CHILD JUSTICE LAW SOON

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will soon have comprehensive legislation which address a range of issues relating to Child Justice.

This assurance came from Minister of Social Development Frederick Stephenson, during a signing ceremony held here last month. Minister Stephenson said he is hoping that the Child Justice Bill would be passed by the end of this month.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the OECS Commission, to facilitate the implementation of the second phase of the Juvenile Justice Reform Project (JJRP).

The Project supports restorative and rehabilitative approaches to child justice, and promotes “a new path to changing lives” of youth who come into contact with the law.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related