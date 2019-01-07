NATIONAL STAKEHOLDERS PLATFORM AND COCONUT

The Ministry of Agriculture will be renewing its effort this year to revitalize the local Coconut Industry.

This commitment was given by Diversification Officer in the Ministry Colville King, who said the National Stakeholders Platform is expected to play a significant role in the revitalization of the nation’s Coconut Industry.

Mr. King said this year the Ministry will be collaborating with the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI), to rehabilitate the local Coconut Industry and the process has already begun.







