POLICE UPDATE

Police have arrested and charged Iron Stapleton, a 35-year old Labourer of Redemption Sharpes with the offence of Robbery.

Stapleton is alleged to have robbed a Kingstown Park Resident of $1500.00EC, at gun point.

The incident is reported to have occurred in Lowmans Leeward between 6:30pm and 7:00pm on November 7th, 2018

And, Police have also arrested and charged Gregory Greaves, a 24-year old Mechanic of Arnos Vale with the offence of possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Greaves allegedly had in his possession one firearm, without a license, issued under the firearms act. The incident reportedly occurred at Arnos Vale at about 11:30am on Thursday January 3rd

Police are also investigating the circumstances surrounded the death of a 42-year old Fisherman of Claire Valley.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that at about 4:12pm on Sunday January 6th, Edwards allegedly drowned while fishing at the Clare Valley Beach.

His body was brought to shore and he was officially pronounced dead by the District Medical Officer. A post mortem examination will be conducted on the body to ascertain the cause of death.







