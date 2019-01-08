POLICE AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is reminding the operators of Public transportation that anything that is found in their vehicles which do not belong to them, should be handed over to the owners or the nearest Police station.

This reminder was issued by Police Constable Esther McBarnette during the Traffic Highlights on NBC Radio this morning.

Constable McBarnette said often times people lose items in public transportation and they are never recovered.

She is reminding the operators of public transportation that they can be charged if they withhold anything from the passengers which they would have lost in their vehicles.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related