SALVATION ARMY CLOSE TO TARGET

The Salvation Army says it is confident that it will reach it’s target of 110 thousand dollars for the Christmas Kettle appeal at the end of January.

Commanding Officer of the Salvation Army in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Major Pierre Antoine tells NBC News they are currently close to the target.

He says they are scheduled to collect a number of donations by the end of this month which should take them to the target.

Mr. Antoine is also thanking everyone who donated to the 2018 Christmas Kettle Appeal.

He is further encouraging people to continue donating to the Salvation Army so they can continue to assist the less fortunate throughout the country on a daily basis.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related