NORTH UNION SECONDARY ANNIVERSARY

The North Union Secondary School yesterday celebrated its’ 40th anniversary under the theme: 40 years of existence: generations of excellence.

The school, which now has a population of 400 students commenced the celebrations with a church service at the Streams of Power Church and continued with the unveiling of a banner and a tree planting ceremony this morning.

Teacher at the school and Chairperson of the 40th anniversary committee, Rosemarie Ryan-King outlined the school’s plans to commemorate this milestone.

She said the programme includes: a forty leg relay on January 18th with each leg being represented by a student from each year, the re-naming of the houses in honour of current and past principals, (Henry, Morris, Williams and DaSantos), a t-shirt day on February 1st (both past and present students), a panel discussion on March 13th, a fundraising activity on April 5th, and role reversal on April 22nd.

A mentorship programme for males will also be launched on April 22nd with a Village Day planned for July 4th, as well as other activities.

Meanwhile, Principal of the North Union Secondary School, St. Clair DaSantos expressed his elation and pride on the school’s accomplishment. He noted that over the years the school has been known for its’ public speaking achievements among other positive attributes.







