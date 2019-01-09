SVGTU PRESS BRIEFING

Representatives of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Union (SVGTU) and the Public Service Union PSU, will be meeting with Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves this week, to discuss a number of issues affecting their members.

This was disclosed by President of the Teachers Union Wendy Bynoe, during a News Conference, hosted jointly by both Unions this morning.

Ms. Bynoe said some of the issues include: Poor Working Conditions at some Schools, A New Collective Agreement, Salary Increases and Pension Reform.

She said the Teachers Union remains committed to holding discussions with the relevant authorities to have the issues addressed.

The Unions will be meeting with the Prime Minister this Friday at the Prime Minister’s Office.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related