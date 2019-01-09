THEOBALDS ON 2018 NINE MORNINGS

Individuals and organisations involved in co-ordinating activities for the National Christmas and Nine Mornings Festival have been commended for their commitment over the years.

The commendation came from Chief Cultural Officer, Anthony Theobalds, as he delivered remarks at the Prize Giving Ceremony hosted by the Nine Mornings Committee at the Memorial Hall last weekend.

Mr. Theobalds urged the various organizing committees to maintain their perseverance and love for the Festival.

51 communities staged events for the 2018 National Christmas and Nine Mornings celebrations.

The 2018 Festival was held under the theme: Christmas Is We







